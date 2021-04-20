Atenas, Costa Rica

Atenas: The View
Atenas (whose name means Athens, as in Greece
's capitol) is actually a quaint agricultural town in the province of Alajuela, about a 45 minute drive west of San Jose. With a population of only 27,000 people, and surrounded by coffee plantations and mountains, this is the absolute perfect place to experience Costa Rica as it truly is. The village has cute shops, some eateries, and stores that will carry any items you may need during your stay. The town square is adorable, and the various restaurants (all very casual) have excellent food based on local fresh catches and fresh-from-the-farm fruits and vegetables. The particular view above is from a lookout point on a private gated property. However, there are three housing developments in the area, and various owners rent out their places for very reasonable rates, and plenty have a view like this. Another fast fact about Atenas: it's claimed to have one of the best climates in the world according to National Geographic, and you will come to know the phrase 'El Mejor Clima del Mundo' because it is proclaimed everywhere - and it's true.