3 Unforgettable Summer Days in Aspen
Collected by Holly Upper , AFAR Local Expert
Summer in Aspen is all about moonlight views of Maroon Bells, getting outdoors in the fresh mountain air, eating great food, and John Denver.
Maroon-Snowmass Trail, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
Aspen is a playground for the active traveler. No matter how many times I visit, I always set aside time to bike to Maroon Bells. Rent a bike from the Hub, a cycling store in town, and be sure to bring a water bottle and even some snacks for...
I wouldn’t recommend doing the Ute Trail hike on your first day in Aspen, especially if you come from sea level, but it is definitely a must see. Known as one of the harder hikes in Aspen, it is short but sweet. You traverse up the side of Aspen...
470 Rio Grande Pl, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
"I am a song, I live to be sung, I sing with all my heart!" Pay your respects to the man who penned "Rocky Mountain High" and spent a lot of time in Colorado. The John Denver Sanctuary is a quiet cluster of carved boulders and monuments, located...
300 Puppy Smith St #202, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
Aspen's old-fashioned July 4 parade offers a glimpse of the small town America of years ago. Locals and visitors line the streets to watch the dozens of floats and performances that wind their way around downtown. You'll see everything from the...
Rio Grande Trail, Colorado, USA
My morning routine in Aspen always starts with a run along the Rio Grande Trail. The trail is easily accessed from downtown and stretches 41 miles between Aspen and Glenwood Springs with an elevation change of 2,120 feet. It used to be an old...
Rim Trail S, Colorado, USA
A fun hike or mountain bike trail is the Rim Trail. Even though there are two places to hop on the trail, I personally recommend starting at the side near the Snowmass Mall off Divide Road. The trail is a series of tame switchbacks that traverses...
Willow Lake, Colorado 81611, USA
Most people that backpack in the Maroon Bells Wilderness Area usually either go over West Maroon Pass to Crested Butte or go over Buckskin Pass and camp at Snowmass Lake. A lesser known lake is Willow Lake. With fewer visitors, this is a secluded...
Smuggler Mine, Colorado 81611, USA
Aspen’s history runs deep with silver mining. People came to Aspen in the 1800’s in the hopes of getting rich by finding the mother load of silver nuggets. Scattered across the mountain sides are mining shafts so be careful where you step. For a...
Ashcroft, CO 81611, USA
About 11 miles up Castle Creek Road you will come to the ghost town of Ashcroft. This well preserved town at one time was more bustling than Aspen. Focused around the silver boom, once the resources ran dry, people discovered Aspen. People moved...
W Hyman Ave, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
On the walking mall, on the corner of Hyman Avenue and Mill Street, there is a dancing water fountain where the children endlessly play in the symphonic pattern of the water spraying into the air. The fountain was created in 1979 by a local...
110 E Hallam St #118, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
Down the hallway of an old elementary school is an unexpected art exhibit featuring local talent. Every couple months it changes themes and one month it highlights the youth of the Roaring Fork Valley from kindergarten to high school. There have...
221 E Main St, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
Housed in a Victorian home in the center of town, Explore Booksellers is an Aspen institution. Inside, books on business, history, art, travel, and more are crammed into every corner, with an entire room dedicated to children’s...
406 E Hopkins Ave, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
Peter Lik’s photography is mesmerizing. Walk into his gallery and the shear beauty and brilliant colors of his work will take your breath away. Many people try to mimic his work but none are quite as good as Peter. The essence of his work is...
60 Sunset Dr, Basalt, CO 81621, USA
Most people end a long bike ride with a bottle of Gatorade. I prefer to reward myself with a cocktail. If you're in Aspen, you can bike 20-miles along the Rio Grande Trail to Woody Creek Distillers in Basalt. The 10,000 square-foot distillery and...
Hyman Street Mall, 420 E Hyman Ave, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
Tucked in the alley way off of Hyman Avenue walking mall downstairs is a great Latin restaurant called Zocalito’s. It may be hard to find but once you do, you have to try their mojito. They have the classic mojito or try one of their...
433 E Durant Ave, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
Located across the street from Ruby Park Bus Station, CP Burger is the ultimate family destination. They serve burgers, hot dogs, milkshakes and soft serve ice cream. For those that are gluten free they have my favorite, the ahi burger wrapped in...
2001, 675 E Durant Ave, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
After a long day of hiking, biking, running, and rafting my body usually craves something healthy but also satisfying. I found my perfect summer dish at Element 47, the newly remodeled restaurant at the Little Nell. Don't be fooled by the simple...
303 E Main St, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
Matsuhisa, a Nobu restaurant, doesn’t disappoint. The restaurant is split into two levels. The menu upstairs is much cheaper than down and the two atmospheres drastically differ. The downstairs is more of a fine dining swanky experience...
221 E Main St, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
Located above Explore Booksellers off of Main Street, Pyramid Bistro is Aspen's first restaurant serving sustainable food with integrity. Martin, the head chef and owner, prides himself on preparing the freshest food from raw, nutrition-dense...
355 S Monarch St, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
The Limelight has a storied past. The property was originally the Ski and Spur Bar, serving outlaws and skiers. In the 1950s, new owners dubbed it “the Limelite,” and it became a popular nightclub. In 2005, a brand-new lodge went up on the site,...
675 E Durant Ave, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
The Little Nell exudes understated mountain-town luxury. This five-star property has Aspen’s most coveted location, set at the base of Aspen Mountain, just steps from the Silver Queen Gondola. Interior designer Holly Hunt refreshed the rooms...
