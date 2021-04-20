Aspen's Best Summer Dining

The Little Nell is one of my favorite places to grab dinner when I'm in Aspen. The restaurant, Element 47, recently got a modern makeover, adding high cobalt-blue leather stools to the bar and a lot more light to the dining room. But my favorite seats are the ones the line the flower-filled patio. Chef Robert McCormick's menu has something to satisfy every craving. On a warm night, I usually want something on the lighter side and tried his Maine peekytoe crab salad with mango, red onion, and chipotle. It was one of the pretties, and tastiest variations on crab salad that I've ever tried. The restaurant also has a stellar team of sommeliers. They paired my crab with a glass of Ole Liquid Geography Rose, a Spanish rose that not only drinks beautifully but that also gives its proceeds to charity.