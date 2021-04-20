Element 47
2001, 675 E Durant Ave, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
| +1 970-920-6330
Sun - Sat 7am - 10:30am, 11:30am - 2pm
Wed - Sun 6pm - 10pm
The Perfect SaladAfter a long day of hiking, biking, running, and rafting my body usually craves something healthy but also satisfying. I found my perfect summer dish at Element 47, the newly remodeled restaurant at the Little Nell. Don't be fooled by the simple name on the menu. Element 47's Spring Vegetable Salad pays homage to the famous French chef Michel Bras who is known for his mastery of vegetables. At Element 47, chef Robert McCormick artfully prepares an assortment of 20 to 30 locally sourced, seasonal vegetables on the plate creating a vibrant dish that offers a surprising pop of flavors and textures with each bite. It's the type of dish I could order every night without ever getting bored.
Aspen's Best Summer Dining
The Little Nell is one of my favorite places to grab dinner when I'm in Aspen. The restaurant, Element 47, recently got a modern makeover, adding high cobalt-blue leather stools to the bar and a lot more light to the dining room. But my favorite seats are the ones the line the flower-filled patio. Chef Robert McCormick's menu has something to satisfy every craving. On a warm night, I usually want something on the lighter side and tried his Maine peekytoe crab salad with mango, red onion, and chipotle. It was one of the pretties, and tastiest variations on crab salad that I've ever tried. The restaurant also has a stellar team of sommeliers. They paired my crab with a glass of Ole Liquid Geography Rose, a Spanish rose that not only drinks beautifully but that also gives its proceeds to charity.