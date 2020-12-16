12 Must-Do Experiences in Florence

On the one hand, Florence is about iconic, world-class sights but on the other, it's about quirky, off-the-beaten-track experiences. The 'must-dos' in this Reniassance gem are made up of both and any visit should strike a good balance between the two. There's so much to see in Florence that in order to get the most out of the experience, you need to pace yourself carefuly and not take too much on.