Basilica di Santa Croce

If you are only going to visit one church in Florence , it should be Santa Croce. Not only is it the burial place of choice for some of the city’s historical VIPs (Michelangelo, Galileo, Vittorio Alfieri and co.), but it is also decorated with some fabulous frescoes, most notably those by Giotto in the Bardi and Peruzzi chapels. The adjacent museum houses a famous crucifix by Cimabue which was badly damaged in the flood of 1966 and you should also visit Brunelleschi’s Cappella dei Pazzi, an exercise-in-miniature of Renaissance symmetry and precision.The church stands on a wide, open square lined with ancient buildings. This is the lowest area of the city and it was particularly badly hit during the great flood of 1966. If you look carefully, you will see a series of small marble plaques set high on some of the buildings that surround the piazza marking the level that the water reached that November 4th night.