Ponte Vecchio

Lungarno degli Archibusieri, 8, 50122 Firenze FI, Italy
+39 055 292289
Ponte Vecchio Florence Italy
Ponte Vecchio Artist Florence Italy
Ponte Vecchio Entertainer Florence Italy
Ponte Vecchio Artist Florence Italy
Through the Reflection Florence Italy
Close-Up of the Ponte Vecchio Florence Italy
View from Ponte Vecchio Florence Italy
Morning Walk to Ponte Vecchio Florence Italy
Ponte Vecchio Florence Italy
Innards, Anyone? Florence Italy
Ponte Vecchio Florence Italy
Ponte Vecchio Florence Italy
Firenze Florence Italy
Locks of Love Florence Italy
Alone on the way to the Ponte Vecchio Florence Italy
Notte Bianca in Florence Florence Italy
Sun - Sat 11am - 11pm

Ponte Vecchio

There are few better places from which to enjoy river views and sunsets than the Ponte Vecchio, built in 1345. Spanning the Arno's narrowest point, this is the only bridge to have survived the German bombing of the city in 1944. There have always been shops on the bridge; the original butchers and grocers were replaced by sweeter-smelling gold and silversmiths in 1593. Sitting right in the middle is a bust of Benvenuto Cellini (1500-1571), the most famous goldsmith of them all.

By Nicky Swallow , AFAR Local Expert

Genevieve
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Ponte Vecchio

Ponte Vecchio, or The Old Bridge, is a sight to see both from afar and from the inside. Inside, it is lined with shops, mostly expensive jewellers.
Genevieve
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Morning Walk to Ponte Vecchio

It's no wonder this postcard-perfect bridge is so famous. Lined with shops along the inside and a striking beauty from the outside, it's one of my favourite bridges in Europe - apart from the sentimentally sweet Lock bridge in Paris!
Genevieve
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

View from Ponte Vecchio

If you've ever stood on any bridge over the Brisbane River, you'll understand why standing on Ponte Vecchio and seeing this blew my mind.

Joan Wharton
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Close-Up of the Ponte Vecchio

While in Florence in May, my husband and I visited the world-famous Ponte Vecchio. I loved the vibrant colors and varied textures of the bridge and they way things like these shuttered windows and pastel walls came together so well to make the Ponte Vecchio the beauty it is.
Joan Wharton
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Through the Reflection

While looking at the beautiful Ponte Vecchio in Florence in May I noticed how beautiful the reflection of the bridge in the Arno River was too. As I was photographing the bridge's reflection on the mirror-like surface of the river these rowers came into my picture just as I clicked the shutter, making the reflection even more interesting.
Joan Wharton
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Ponte Vecchio Entertainer

Along with the various artists lining the Ponte Vecchio in Florence are many people playing instruments. I was struck by this man playing his accordion. The beauty of the Ponte Vecchio and Arno River were made even more beautiful and authentically Italian by this man's music.
Joan Wharton
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Nicky Swallow
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Innards, Anyone?

If you really want to get down and get local, you need to be prepared to eat local too, and in Florence, no food is more local than tripe (trippa), or cow’s stomach. And it’s cheap. The best place to eat it is from one of the traditional tripperie (tripe stands) that you'll find around town: in Florence, they cook it in a tomato sauce and serve it with a sprinkling of Parmesan. If that doesn’t appeal, try lampredotto (cow’s intestines) packed into a bun with a gloop of piquant, garlic-y salsa verde on top. You’ll find stalls under the Loggia del Porcellino, in Piazza de’Cimatori and on the corner of Via de’Macci and Borgo La Croce.

Kristin Cunningham
almost 7 years ago

Ponte Vecchio

Ponte Vecchio
Gina Baxter
almost 7 years ago

Notte Bianca in Florence

Walking across the Ponte Santa Trinita during Firenze's infamous "White Night" I caught a glimpse of these colored lanterns lighting up the Arno.
Amber Gibson
almost 7 years ago

Ponte Vecchio

On the Ponte Vecchio with two of my bother and our close friend.

Paul and Michelle Shappirio
almost 7 years ago

Firenze

When you dream Italy, isn’t this what comes to mind?
Cindy Pain
almost 7 years ago

Alone on the way to the Ponte Vecchio

Wallking along the River Arno on the way to the Ponte Vecchio spied this bicycle parked by itself with no one around. One of my favorite pictures...let's my imagination run wild.
Jennifer Damico
almost 7 years ago

Locks of Love

Near the Ponte Vecchio, I came across a chain covered with padlocks that had couples names written on them. After further research, I read that after the lock is secured, the key is tossed into the Arno river in hopes of getting a lock on love.

