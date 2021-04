Ponte Vecchio

If you really want to get down and get local, you need to be prepared to eat local too, and in Florence , no food is more local than tripe (trippa), or cow’s stomach. And it’s cheap. The best place to eat it is from one of the traditional tripperie (tripe stands) that you'll find around town: in Florence, they cook it in a tomato sauce and serve it with a sprinkling of Parmesan. If that doesn’t appeal, try lampredotto (cow’s intestines) packed into a bun with a gloop of piquant, garlic-y salsa verde on top. You’ll find stalls under the Loggia del Porcellino, in Piazza de’Cimatori and on the corner of Via de’Macci and Borgo La Croce.