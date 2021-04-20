Ponte Vecchio Lungarno degli Archibusieri, 8, 50122 Firenze FI, Italy

More info Sun - Sat 11am - 11pm

Ponte Vecchio There are few better places from which to enjoy river views and sunsets than the Ponte Vecchio, built in 1345. Spanning the Arno's narrowest point, this is the only bridge to have survived the German bombing of the city in 1944. There have always been shops on the bridge; the original butchers and grocers were replaced by sweeter-smelling gold and silversmiths in 1593. Sitting right in the middle is a bust of Benvenuto Cellini (1500-1571), the most famous goldsmith of them all.



