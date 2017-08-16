6 Airports Where a Layover Can Become a Mini-Vacation

Free layover tours at increasingly popular Asian and Middle Eastern hubs now allow connecting passengers to explore the city beyond the airport in-between flights.

When weighing the merits of a long layover at a seemingly out-of-the-way airport (say, 18 hours at Istanbul’s Atatürk when you’re flying from Washington, D.C. to Bordeaux), consider whether it offers a free layover tour for in-transit passengers. Six major hubs in Asia and the Middle East now provide connecting travelers with a glimpse of the city beyond the airport, on free tours that are easily booked on arrival. The well-run programs are so robust, it’s like getting a mini-vacation tacked onto your real vacation. CHANGI AIRPORT (SIN) IN SINGAPORE

If you have a 5.5-hour layover (or longer) at Changi, you have a choice of two city tours, each of them lasting 2.5 hours. The Heritage Tour runs four times a day and stops by Chinatown, Little India, and the Kampong Glam district, with a 20-minute photo break at Merlion Park, home of Lion City’s famed fish-lion fountain. Of special note is the Arab Quarter in Kampong Glam, dense with fabric shops, old-world perfumeries, and restaurants specializing in murtabak. The City Tour runs twice daily and also stops at Merlion Park, not to mention the Singapore Flyer (the world’s second tallest observation wheel), Marina Bay Sands, the Esplanade, Gardens by the Bay, and SG’s Avatar-esque Supertrees. How to Sign Up: Head to the visitor booth near Arrival Immigration, Level 2, in Terminal 2’s Transit Area, located between Transfer Lounge F and the Skytrain to Terminal 3.

HAMAD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (DOH) IN QATAR

Qatar Airways and the Qatar tourism board are behind this free tour, which visits a quartet of major landmarks: the Museum of Islamic Art; the Pearl-Qatar, a high-end shopping/dining district built on an artificial island; the seven-year-old Katara Cultural Village, a mixed-use complex complete with opera house, cinema, fine art galleries, and theaters; and the buzzing Souq Waqif, a wonderland of Bedouin weaving, colorful kilims, gold and silver jewelry, handblown glass, and gypsum carvings. Tours last about three hours and are available to anyone with a transit time of 5 to 12 hours, arriving in Doha between 4 a.m. and 7 p.m. local time. How to Sign Up: Proceed to the Doha City Tour desk (Concourse B) upon arrival. INCHEON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (ICN) IN SEOUL

ICN offers eight tour options starting as early as 7 a.m. The shortest outing lasts one hour and whisks travelers out to the 1,347-year-old Yonggungsa Temple, beloved for its ancient zelkova trees and serene Buddhist architecture. The longest tours last five hours and there are four itineraries to choose from, covering sights both traditional (the 600-year-old hanoks of Bukchon Village or UNESCO World Heritage site Changdeokgung Palace) and ultra-modern (the 774-foot N Seoul Tower and Myeong-dong cosmetics district). All tours are free except for two time slots that include meals or palace entry fees. How to Sign Up: Visit the Transit Tour Registration Desk on the first floor of the Arrival Hall’s main terminal building, near departure gates 8 and 9.

ISTANBUL ATATURK AIRPORT (IST) IN ISTANBUL

Travelers must have at least six hours to kill to join one of the five available tours at IST; you also have to be flying internationally with Turkish Airlines or on a codeshare flight. Each tour is densely packed with sights of historical and cultural significance. Among the highlights: the Blue Mosque, Hagia Sophia, Hippodrome Square, Yedikule Fortress, Yeni Kapi Harbour, Taksim Square, and Dolmabahce Palace. Some tours rush you from point A to point B to point C as fast as they can; others move a bit slower, tossing in complimentary meals and extended visits to the Grand Covered Bazaar and Museum of Turkish and Islamic Arts. How to Sign Up: Head to the Hotel Desk in the International Arrival Hall 30 minutes before your desired tour starts.

