Tips + NewsAir Travel News
By Michelle Baran
  •  February 08, 2023

Delta Is Adding These New South America Flights

Some of our favorite destinations are joining the Delta route network.

Christ the Redeemer in the background behind apartment buildings in Rio de Janeiro

A new nonstop between New York City and Rio is launching later this year.

Photo by Krys Amon/Unsplash

One of the great benefits of the Southern Hemisphere is that just as it’s starting to get unbearably cold up here in the Northern Hemisphere, we can flee south for a summer escape in the middle of winter. And now, Delta Air Lines aims to help its customers achieve that warm-weather getaway with two new seasonal routes to some of our favorite coastal and culture-filled destinations in South America.

Starting October 28, Delta will kick off new seasonal service between New York City and Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires, followed by new seasonal winter service between New York and Rio de Janeiro in Brazil beginning on December 16.

Delta’s new and existing Brazil service

During the winter, Delta will operate daily flights between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Rio’s Galeão-Antonio Carlos Jobim International Airport (GIG). The flights will take place on Delta’s Boeing 767-300 aircraft featuring Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+, and economy seats. They will depart New York City at 8:30 p.m. and arrive in Rio at 8:20 a.m. the following morning and will leave Rio at 10:20 a.m. and reach New York at 6:30 p.m. the same day.

Delta has existing daily service between JFK and São Paulo, Brazil, as well as twice daily service between Atlanta and São Paulo. The carrier also provides seasonal service between Atlanta and Rio de Janeiro. Latam flies between São Paulo and JFK, Boston, Orlando, and Miami. In summer 2023, Latam is launching new flights between Los Angeles and São Paulo that will operate three times per week.

Delta’s new and existing Argentina service

The new daily flights between New York’s JFK airport and Ministro Pistarini International Airport, or Ezeiza International Airport (EZE), in Buenos Aires will be flown by Boeing 767-400 aircraft, also with the choice of Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+, and economy service. The flights will depart New York at 8:50 p.m. and arrive in Buenos Aires at 9 a.m. the following morning and will depart Buenos Aires at 9:15 p.m. and land in New York at 5:35 a.m. the next morning. Delta also operates year-round daily service between Atlanta and Buenos Aires.

the tail of two Delta and Latam airplanes

Delta and Latam plan to increase service between the U.S. and South America.

Chris Rank/Delta

Delta’s expanding pact with Latam

The new routes are part of a growing partnership between Delta and Latin America airline Latam, which formed a joint venture in 2019 (marking the end of American Airlines’ partnership with Latam through the oneworld Alliance). The partnership was given the green light from regulators in 2022, and since then, the two airlines have established mutual frequent flier benefits, shared terminals at JFK in New York, São Paulo in Brazil, and Santiago, Chile, and offered mutual access to numerous Delta Sky Club and Latam lounges.

Latam serves destinations in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, and Paraguay.

“Since implementing our joint venture, we’ve been working closely with Latam to introduce exciting new routes that are expanding opportunities for customers traveling between the U.S. and South America,” stated Alex Antilla, Delta’s vice president for Latin America.

Delta and Latam’s flights between the United States and South America can be booked either on delta.com or on latamairlines.com.

Michelle Baran
Michelle Baran is the senior travel news editor at AFAR where she oversees breaking news, travel intel, pandemic coverage, airline, cruise, and consumer travel news. Baran joined AFAR in August 2018 after an 11-year run as a senior editor and reporter at leading travel industry newspaper Travel Weekly.
