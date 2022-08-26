Japan Moves to Make Entry Easier for International Visitors

Japan announced on Wednesday that it would end a requirement for visitors to arrive with a negative predeparture COVID-19 test, provided they’ve had at least one booster shot. The change comes into effect on September 7. It’s a cautious step forward for a country that has imposed some of the strictest tourism restrictions since the pandemic began.

“We plan to gradually ease border controls to allow entry procedures to be as smooth as those of other Group of Seven [G7] countries,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in a press conference.

The G7 refers to a group of seven of the world’s advanced economies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Other than Japan, all the other G7 members have reopened to international leisure travel (although the U.S. and Canada still require visitors to be fully vaccinated).

Japan has been very measured about allowing visitors to enter. It wasn’t until June 10 this year that a limited number of travelers (a maximum 20,000 per day) from 98 countries—including the United States—were allowed to visit. However, there’s been a laundry list of entry conditions, including coming with a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours, registering with the government, getting a QR code for immigration, and obtaining travel insurance. Visitors also, unpopularly, had to be on an organized tour.

Kishida also said his government is weighing taking additional steps toward fully reopening, like raising the cap on daily entrants. However, he hasn’t yet given a specific number. On Wednesday, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported that the government was deliberating whether to lift the requirement that tourists need to be accompanied by a guide.

Business organizations in and outside Japan have called for the country to ease its border controls to support the economy, especially the tourism industry, which has been badly hurt by the pandemic. Many Japanese are wary of further easing border measures because the country has been struggling with a seventh wave of infections.

“Our fight against the virus is not easy, but we should not be too afraid and instead take into consideration the characteristics of the omicron variant,” Kishida said. “We will speed up our responses while balancing the infection measures and social and economic activities as much as possible.”

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.