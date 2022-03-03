Italy Relaxes COVID Entry Rules for All Travelers

A new easing of Italian travel restrictions makes travel to the country much simpler, just in time for the spring and summer seasons.

As of March 1, fully vaccinated travelers (those who have received one or two doses within the past nine months or those who have received a booster shot) from any country are no longer required to supply a negative COVID test to enter Italy. This comes one month after Italy had already eased entry rules for travelers from other European Union countries. Prior to this latest update, travelers had to present proof of vaccination along with a negative test (taken within 72 hours of arrival for PCR or 24 hours for antigen).

Unvaccinated travelers can also enter Italy and are no longer required to quarantine (previously they had to quarantine for five days, with testing at the start and end of quarantine). But they will need to produce proof of recovery from COVID within the last 180 days or a negative COVID test (taken within 72 hours of departure for PCR and within 48 hours for rapid antigen tests).

This announcement aligns with the greater EU plan to have consistent restrictions across the bloc. In recent weeks, Iceland, Greece, Finland, France, and Portugal have also shared plans to drop the predeparture testing requirement for vaccinated visitors.