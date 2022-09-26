Tips + News Trending Travel News
By Bailey Berg
  •  September 26, 2022

Thailand to Drop All COVID-Related Requirements for Travelers

The new policy goes into effect on October 1.

thailand palace

Thailand’s famous palaces and pagodas are calling.

Photo by Shutterstock

Thailand will join a growing number of countries—including Japan, Canada, and New Zealand—that are doing away with COVID-related border measures this fall.

Starting October 1, the Southeast Asian country will no longer require travelers to prove their vaccination status or come armed with a negative COVID-19 test to enter the country.

The decision came along with an announcement that Thailand’s Public Health Ministry would be downgrading the status of COVID-19 from a dangerous communicable disease to an infectious disease under surveillance.

Thailand has been very calculated in its reopening strategy, first reopening just the island of Phuket to international travelers in July 2021 as part of a “sandbox” program, which allowed visitors to move about the island as they pleased until their 14-day quarantine was complete, at which time they could explore the rest of the country.

In November 2021, fully vaccinated tourists were allowed to visit, provided they came with proof of a negative COVID PCR test and took another test on arrival. However, tighter restrictions were brought back in December 2021 due to an omicron variant–fueled rise in cases. Throughout 2022, Thailand has continued to slowly ease restrictions. Currently, travelers are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure to visit.

Thailand’s huge, lucrative tourism industry (which accounts for 20 percent of the country’s economy) was devastated by local and worldwide measures to contain the pandemic. But, so far this year, it has seen arrivals rebound somewhat with 5.2 million visitors, though that’s down from just shy of 40 million in 2019.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is the associate travel news editor at AFAR, where she covers breaking news, trends, tips, sustainability, the outdoors, and more. When not interviewing sources or writing articles, she can be found exploring art galleries, visiting craft breweries, hiking with her dogs, and planning her next adventure (at present, she’s been to 75+ countries and hopes to spend time in every one someday).