Just in Time for Summer, Greece Drops All COVID Entry Restrictions

As part of the ongoing trend of relaxing COVID restrictions in destinations throughout the world, Greece last weekend announced that all travelers are now welcome in the popular Mediterranean country—no need for proof of, well, anything.

Effective May 1, “travelers arriving in Greece, regardless of their country of origin, are no longer required to display a valid certificate of vaccination or recovery from COVID-19, or evidence of a negative test result from SARS-CoV-2 infection (PCR or rapid antigen test),” the Greece Ministry of Tourism stated in its latest update.

Prior to May 1, those arriving by air needed to show proof of one of those three things. On March 15, Greece also dropped the requirement of filling out a passenger locator form prior to arriving in the country.

Vaccination certificates, which were required to enter establishments, have also been suspended until at least August 31, when authorities will decide whether to bring them back. Limits on the number of patrons in businesses have also been scratched.

However, a mask mandate remains in place in Greece for all public indoor areas, including at airports and on flights.

U.S. travelers should be aware that all international passengers age two and older flying into the U.S. (including returning U.S. citizens and permanent residents) must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within one day before boarding their flight to the United States.

Associated Press contributed reporting.

