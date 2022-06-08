Germany Enacts New COVID Policies for Incoming Tourists

By Chloe Arrojado
Jun 8, 2022
Time to plan your trip back to Berlin.
The European country’s reopening policy will affect summer travelers.
Those hoping for a summer getaway filled with Berlin nights and currywurst days can rejoice. As of June 1, Germany has dropped its “3G” COVID travel requirements. This rule required incoming travelers to show proof of vaccination, recovery from COVID-19, or a negative test prior to entry. Travelers no longer need to provide those verifications to enter the country.
This new ruling is effective until August 31.
Along with the removal of the 3G rule, Germany removed all countries from the “high-risk areas" label in the June 1 ruling. The country had previously divided countries into “area of variants of concern,” “basic risk areas,” and “high-risk areas.” Now only the category “areas of variants of concern” exists, and there are currently no countries under that category.
Germany doesn’t require travelers to wear masks unless they’re on public transportation: trains, subways, and buses. Flights to and from Germany also require travelers to wear a mask. However, tourists can visit shops, restaurants, and museums mask-free.
If you enter Germany after spending time in an “area of variants of concern” within 10 days before visiting, you need to complete a digital registration upon entering the country. Such visitors will also have to provide a negative COVID test upon entering Germany (unless they are under 12 years old) and quarantine for 14 days.
Germany’s rule change comes at a time when its peers across Europe, including Switzerland, Greece, as well as the United Kingdom have dropped their COVID vaccination requirements for visitors. The United States still requires travelers to show a negative COVID test within one calendar day of entering.
Germany also announced that moving forward, in case proof of vaccination is required, vaccinations administered with the WHO-authorized vaccines Sinova, Sinopharm, or Coronavac by Chinese manufacturers, or Covaxin by an Indian manufacturer can also be used as proof. Previously, only vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency were accepted.
