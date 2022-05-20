Israel Drops Testing Requirement for Travelers

For those dreaming of floating in the Dead Sea, touring the Old City of Jerusalem, and marveling at the architecture of Tel Aviv, it just got easier to fulfill that dream.

Effective May 21, those traveling to Israel will no longer need to provide a negative COVID test, regardless of their vaccination status, nor will they be required to take a PCR test on arrival.

Travelers will still be asked to fill out an entry statement form before they board their flight or cruise to Israel or before crossing at a land border. Israel’s mask mandate for international and domestic flights will also remain in effect until further notice.

Since January 9 (and until 12:01 a.m. on May 21), travelers have needed to come with proof of a negative COVID PCR test taken within 72 hours or an antigen test within 24 hours of their flight. Upon arrival, it was mandatory to take another PCR test at their point of entry. Those arriving into Israel were then required to isolate for 24 hours or until they received their on-arrival test result, whichever came first. Unvaccinated travelers have only been able to enter the country since March 1, 2022.