Travelers Will No Longer Need a COVID Test to Enter U.S.

The testing requirement that created numerous hurdles for international travelers is being scrapped—at least for now. Here’s what you need to know.

You could practically hear an audible sigh of relief from numerous travelers on Friday as news emerged that the Biden administration would be suspending mandatory COVID testing for all those entering the United States, starting June 12. The testing mandate, which was put in place in January 2021 to help slow the spread of COVID, is set to expire on Sunday at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time, according to a senior administration official. After that, travelers will no longer need to show a negative COVID test to come into the U.S.—a process that for many had become a nerve-wracking scramble to obtain the needed results within one day of travel to the U.S. Also nerve wracking for many travelers has been the prospect of potentially getting stuck in long quarantines abroad upon testing positive for COVID. The decision to drop the COVID testing rule comes even as the U.S. and other destinations experience another rise in COVID cases (numbers are likely to be much higher than official case counts due to the growing popularity of at-home COVID tests) and hospitalizations.

While COVID tests will no longer be required after this weekend, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to recommend that travelers test for COVID-19, using either a PCR or antigen test, no more than three days before their trip, regardless of vaccination status. The CDC also recommends that for those who test positive, they refrain from traveling for 10 days after symptoms began or after receiving a positive test for those who are asymptomatic. The CDC advises all travelers to get tested after they return from their journeys as well, especially if the travel “involved situations with greater risk of exposure such as being in crowded places while not wearing a well-fitting mask.” Related The 6 Best Face Masks for Travel The United States is the latest in a string of countries to drop COVID testing requirements, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, among many others. This shift to relax entry restrictions comes less than two months after the U.S. federal transportation mask mandate was lifted on April 18. Travelers to and through the U.S. no longer need to wear masks on flights, marking an end to some of the last remaining pandemic protocols for travel in the U.S.—for now. The CDC will re-evaluate the need for a COVID testing requirement every 90 days, and the requirement could be reinstated if a worrisome new variant emerges. A COVID test requirement for all travelers entering the United States was first implemented back in January 2021 just days after President Joe Biden took office. This past December, amid the Omicron-fueled surge of COVID cases, the requirement became even more stringent when people were asked to obtain a negative COVID test result within one day of departure—versus three.

But the U.S. has been under mounting pressure for the past few months to drop the COVID testing rule for international travel. Earlier this week, a group of 38 mayors from across the country submitted a letter urging the White House to drop the predeparture testing rule. The letter followed a similar appeal in May from more than 250 travel companies, including the nation’s largest hotel groups and leading airlines, which argued that stronger immunity provided by vaccines, boosters, and prior infections, as well as effective treatments to prevent the worst outcomes of COVID-19, have enabled Americans to safely return to work and school and to resume normal activities. The U.S. government’s predeparture testing requirement had been an “unnecessary hurdle and major deterrent to traveling to the U.S.,” Roger Dow, president and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association, which promotes inbound travel to the U.S., said during a travel industry conference earlier this week. Dow hailed the Biden administration’s decision on Friday to remove the requirement as a “huge step forward for the recovery of inbound air travel and the return of international travel to the United States.” He noted that the lifting of the predeparture testing requirement could result in an additional 5.4 million visitors to the United States and an additional $9 billion in travel spending in the U.S. through the remainder of 2022. Indeed, while domestic U.S. travel has nearly returned to prepandemic levels, international travel has continued to lag. In May, U.S. international air travel remained 24 percent below 2019 levels, according to the trade group Airlines for America.

