Japan Aims for June Reopening

Japan has been closed to international tourism since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020 and that still remains the case. But this week, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida offered some hope that the Asian country could soon be reopening to leisure travel.

At an event in London on Thursday, the prime minister said that Japan plans to ease travel restrictions starting next month.

“We have now eased border control measures significantly, with the next easing taking place in June, when Japan will introduce a smoother entry process similar to that of other G7 members,” Kishida said, according to several media reports.

The G7 refers to a group of seven of the world’s advanced economies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Aside from Japan, all the other G7 members have reopened to international leisure travel with varying degrees of restrictions in place (ranging from requiring a COVID vaccination and COVID testing to enter, such as in the U.S., to having dropped all COVID entry rules, such as in the U.K.).

The U.S. Embassy in Japan notes that currently travel for tourism is still not permitted and visa-free travel has been suspended in Japan.