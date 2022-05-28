I Went on a Dream Cruise to Antarctica—and Then I Got COVID

What happens when you test positive in one of the most remote corners of the world.

It was a Friday afternoon earlier this spring and rather than boarding my flight back to New York I was marooned in my room at a hotel in the mountains two hours from Ushuaia in Argentina. Under normal circumstances, it would have been nice. The lodge was located on a lake with pebble beaches, surrounded by towering ice-capped mountains, not far from Alberto de Agostini National Park. It’s the kind of place outdoorsy adventurers might dream of exploring. But I wasn’t there to hike the tree-lined trails or swim in the cold lake like most travelers do. I had been banished there, instructed to quarantine after I contracted COVID aboard a ship, which had docked in Ushuaia two days before. I had been in Antarctica, where I’d spent two weeks on a bucket-list cruise experience admiring whales, penguins, and icebergs. The trip was, in brief, otherworldly, like I’d teleported to a different planet. But on the way back, reality had quickly snowballed after my antigen test (a requirement to get back into Argentina) came back positive. Photo by Shutterstock Quarantine is still quarantine, even in a place as beautiful as Ushuaia, Argentina. There are worse places to quarantine—this I knew. I was also acutely aware of how much sicker I could have been, considering I only had a fever, chills, and symptoms that are in line with a bad head cold (though the first time I had COVID I was asymptomatic). But despite that, the feeling I couldn’t shake was that of being desperately alone, of not knowing what would happen next. When I first tested positive, after a mandatory antigen test to get back into Argentina, I was quickly exiled to the cabin on my ship for two days. I sobbed. Then, I ordered room service while awaiting information about further protocol from the cruise line’s ground staff in Ushuaia. Once it was confirmed that I’d have to quarantine for seven days (under Argentinian law) before flying back to the United States, I was swiftly removed from the ship (along with six other passengers and one crew member who also tested positive) after the other passengers had disembarked and was moved to as remote a hotel as possible, which was organized and covered by the cruise company. For the first few days I was instructed to stay in my room, where I ordered meals via WhatsApp and stared longingly onto the distant lake. By the third day, we were allowed out for walks so I took long, slow strolls along with two or three of the other people in my “quaranteam.” The fresh air and company were tonic. By day six I was still testing positive, which meant I couldn’t get back into the U.S., despite having almost no symptoms. I was given details by the ship company to retain a doctor’s certificate (which I did over the phone via WhatsApp), which would confirm my isolation period as well as now having no symptoms and allow me to fly home.

Everything turned out to be OK in the end and other than a bit of emotional trauma, I was fine. But honestly, contracting COVID in a foreign country can be terrifying. With so many destinations following different rules, which are ever changing, it’s hard to know what the outcome will be if your test comes back positive. Add the stresses of being in an unfamiliar place where people may speak a language you don’t understand, and the fact that you’re carrying a potentially deadly virus, and it all makes for a harrowing ordeal. One of many As restrictions ease and more people travel, contracting COVID while out in the world is a reality that’s not going away anytime soon. I am one of many unfortunate travelers who have found themselves mournfully staring at an antigen test with two angry red lines, stuck far from home and forced to stay put. Writer Shana Clarke, who contracted COVID while on a work trip to Spain earlier this year, says, “The scariest was the health part of it and the physical things, because you don’t know how COVID is going to progress.” After experiencing allergy-like symptoms, Clarke took a test which came back positive soon after arriving in Spain. “For the most part, it’s still an unknown disease, so I was nervous, what if I get really sick? My Spanish is basic. It’s really that fear of the next steps,” she adds. Luckily Clarke was able to change her United flight with ease (and no change fees) and the host who had organized her trip was able to set her up in a hotel room with a kitchenette, as well as bring her groceries. It was as comfortable a setup as quarantining alone in a foreign country can be. But when she arrived at the hotel, the quarantine requirements in Spain changed and people who didn’t have symptoms, even if positive, were allowed out and about. “I started going out for walks on day six and getting fresh air, while still being mindful of being around others. [But] I had to be careful because my heart rate was spiking,” she says. Despite Spain’s requirements, Clarke still couldn’t get back into the U.S. At the time, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) would not allow travelers back into the county until they had quarantined for 10 days or had a negative test (which she lacked). “It’s frustrating the way countries are treating it,” says Clarke. “There is no one unifying idea of what quarantine or travel should look like. That makes it really hard.” After quarantining for 10 days and receiving a doctor’s letter as proof, as well as a negative antigen, she was finally able to fly back to New York. Photo by Shutterstock Some travelers have had to navigate testing positive while en route to their destination.

