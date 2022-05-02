Fiji Just Made It Easier for Vaccinated Travelers to Enter

Ah, Fiji. The word alone conjures up images of idyllic beaches lapped by topaz waters, underwater marvels, verdant jungles, and a warm and welcoming local population. And now, the tropical archipelago is easier to reach—as long as you’re vaccinated.

Starting on May 1, vaccinated international visitors (and unvaccinated children under age 16 who are traveling with them) no longer need to produce a predeparture COVID-19 PCR or rapid antigen test. According to Fiji authorities, fully vaccinated means the recommended number of initial doses, so for example, one Johnson & Johnson or two Pzifer or Moderna shots—booster shots are not currently required to be considered fully vaccinated in Fiji.

The new policy is not to say you won’t need to be swabbed before fully enjoying the country, however. All visitors aged 12 and up must book an in-country rapid antigen test before arriving in Fiji. The test needs to be completed no less than 48 hours and no more than 72 hours after arrival. Travelers are also required to have travel insurance with COVID-19 coverage. While most travel insurance companies now include the coverage, Fiji recommends purchasing a policy with Fiji Care if yours doesn’t. It covers costs related to isolation, hospitalization, and additional testing (but not entry or exit testing).

At this time, those who are not vaccinated are not allowed to visit Fiji.

The 333 islands that make up the South Pacific nation of Fiji reopened to vaccinated international travelers on December 1 after being closed to tourists for more than 600 days. Between December 1 and May 1, travelers needed to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure in addition to the postarrival test.

Fiji Airways offers direct flights from numerous U.S. gateways to the islands. Fiji has also compiled a list of certified resorts, where 100 percent of the staff have been vaccinated.

U.S. travelers should be aware that all international passengers age two and older flying into the U.S. (including returning U.S. citizens and permanent residents) must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within one day before boarding their flight to the United States.

