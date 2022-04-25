Singapore Drops COVID Test for Vaccinated Travelers

Singapore is joining a growing number of countries worldwide that are loosening or scrapping their pandemic-related mandates.

As of April 26, fully vaccinated travelers (and children under the age of 13) will no longer need to come armed with a negative COVID test result to enter the city-state.

“Today is really a happy day that marks a very important milestone,” said Singapore’s Health Minister Ong Ye Kung at a briefing. “We know the danger is of course, not over, but we can all breathe easier now.”

It’s not the only restriction that’s being relaxed. Safe social distancing will no longer be required; there’s no longer a cap on the number of people who can gather in one place (meaning everything from backyard parties to concerts are back on), and all workers can return to the office. Most venues will no longer require people to check in using the TraceTogether phone app (which Singapore used for contact tracing and proving vaccination) except for events with more than 500 participants and at specific nightlife venues. However—and importantly—people are still required to wear a mask indoors in public spaces.