Mask Mandates Are Returning at These National Parks

What do Denali, Glacier, Grand Canyon, Grand Teton, Yellowstone, and Yosemite national parks have in common? In addition to being some of the largest and most popular protected public spaces in the United States, they’ve all recently reinstated indoor mask policies due to a rise in COVID cases throughout the country.

The new mandates are based on a Department of Interior policy that is informed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 community levels, classifications that rank community caseloads as either “low,” “medium,” or “high.” Currently, the towns in and around the above national parks are experiencing high levels of COVID transmission.

Because all national parks adhere to Department of Interior guidelines, it’s a good idea to check the individual park’s website or download the NPS app for information on current COVID measures before visiting any given national park in the U.S.

Grand Canyon National Park said that it has reinstated the “masking requirements to protect our community, park employees, and visitors.” Grand Canyon added that its leadership decided that it will only remove the masking restrictions after two consecutive weeks of “medium” COVID-19 community levels.

“We are concerned with cycling back and forth from week to week as the COVID pandemic develops and changes,” the park stated. “Park leadership’s efforts are to strive for consistency in policy and process and ensuring our operations and staff are as safe and secure as possible.”