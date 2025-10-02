Delta Just Announced New Flights to This Enchanting European Wine City

Porto is a city that rewards lingering. Its hilly streets are lined with colorful tiled churches, cafés serve potent espresso and hot pastél de nata, and along the Douro River, warehouses in neighboring Vila Nova de Gaia age the port wines that first put the region on the map. For travelers looking for an alternative to Lisbon’s bustle, Porto has become one of Portugal’s most atmospheric escapes.

Starting in summer 2026, it will be easier than ever for U.S. visitors to reach the city along Portugal’s northwestern coast. Delta Air Lines recently announced it is launching seasonal daily nonstop service between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Porto Airport (OPO), marking the carrier’s first route to northern Portugal and its second gateway in the country, complementing existing service to Lisbon.

The flights will begin May 21, 2026, and will run through late October. They will operate aboard Boeing 767-300 aircraft, featuring 26 lie-flat Delta One suites, 18 Delta Premium Select recliners, 21 extra-legroom Delta Comfort seats, and 151 seats in the main cabin.

With the new service, Porto becomes one of seven European destinations Delta is adding for summer 2026, alongside newly announced routes to Sardinia and Malta, two destinations that customers and employees voted for in August 2025. The carrier also has plans to debut new flights to Rome and Barcelona from Seattle in May 2026 and will launch new nonstop service from Boston to Madrid and to Nice, France, next year.

Here’s what you need to know about visiting Porto.

What to do in Porto

Even if you’re arriving by air, make sure to stop into the São Bento train station, one of the world’s most stunning transit hubs. Kiev.Victor/Shutterstock

Explore the Ribeira and riverfront

The Ribeira district, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is the heart of Porto. Here, the narrow cobblestone streets lead down to the Douro, where café terraces line the waterfront and street musicians play for passing crowds. This is where you’ll find the city at its most photogenic, with rows of pastel-colored houses facing the river and the iconic Dom Luís I Bridge arching across the river. A short Douro cruise on a rabelo boat—the traditional wooden vessels once used to transport wine barrels—offers a completely different perspective of the city.

Taste Porto’s namesake wines

Just across the river in Vila Nova de Gaia are the historic port wine lodges that made the city famous. Names such as Kopke, Graham’s, Taylor’s, and Sandeman have been here for centuries, the long-standing winemakers aging ruby and tawny ports in cavernous cellars. Many lodges offer guided tours that explain the production process and end with generous tastings. In recent years, some have added rooftop terraces and contemporary restaurants. WOW (World of Wine) is a cultural center that brings together several wine-focused museums, bars, and eateries within a sleek modern complex with unbeatable views back toward Porto.

See the architecture highlights

Architecture lovers will find plenty to keep them busy. São Bento train station, often regarded as one of the world’s most beautiful transit hubs, features walls adorned with thousands of blue-and-white tiles depicting historical scenes. The Clérigos Tower offers one of the best panoramas in the city after a climb of more than 200 steps. For book lovers, Livraria Lello is an iconic bookstore, renowned for its carved wooden staircase and stunning stained-glass ceiling.

Dig into a traditional Francesinha sandwich, a local specialty in Porto. Paty Tessmann/Shutterstock

Eat your way through the city

Porto’s food culture is hearty and increasingly innovative. Start with the Francesinha, a local invention that layers steak, ham, and sausage in a sandwich, which is then covered in melted cheese and smothered in a tomato-based sauce. The recently renovated Mercado do Bolhão is the best place to browse stalls selling fresh produce, salt cod (a local specialty), and pastries. On the fine-dining front, Michelin-starred restaurants such as Pedro Lemos and Antiqvvm showcase modern Portuguese cooking with tasting menus that pull from regional traditions but are presented with a polished, contemporary twist.

Day trip to the Douro Valley

If you have time for one excursion outside Porto, make it the UNESCO-listed Douro Valley. Terraced vineyards cascade down to the river, and the region has been producing wine for hundreds of years. You can rent a car or take the train from Porto’s São Bento station for a scenic ride into the valley. Once there, stop at quintas (wine estates) such as Quinta do Seixo or Quinta da Pacheca for tastings and vineyard tours. Some estates also offer boutique accommodations, making it easy to linger overnight. River cruises are another way to see the valley—from short half-day trips to multiday journeys that combine wine tastings with village visits.

Where to stay in Porto

After a busy day of city sightseeing, relax at the pool at Tivoli Kopke Porto Gaia. Courtesy of Tivoli Kopke Porto Gaia

Hotel Tivoli Kopke Porto Gaia

Set in the renovated cellars of Kopke (Porto’s oldest port house, founded in 1638), the newly opened Tivoli Kopke Porto Gaia pairs centuries of wine history with modern design. The 149-room property overlooks the Douro and Porto’s skyline, with interiors that nod to the city’s port legacy (think wine-hued details and historic winemaking photos). Dining is also a highlight here. Chef Nacho Manzano leads the 1638 Restaurant & Wine Bar, where the tasting menu courses are referred to as “experiences” and are based on a “sensation” that is then paired with Douro wines and Kopke ports. Meanwhile, Sky Bar Kopke serves Port-based cocktails with sweeping views. Guests can also enjoy a spa, a heated outdoor pool, and gardens that connect directly to Gaia’s riverside promenade.

Casa da Companhia, Vignette Collection

Set along Porto’s pedestrian Rua das Flores, a famous shopping street, Casa da Companhia, Vignette Collection occupies an 18th-century building reimagined as a 40-room boutique hotel. Premium rooms typically have balconies with views of Porto Cathedral, and suites provide additional living space as well as, in some cases, freestanding tubs. Across all categories, expect smart TVs, rain showers, and cushy bathrobes. Guests can also unwind at the rooftop pool or in the Spa by L’Occitane, complete with an indoor pool, a sauna, and a hammam. Its central location puts São Bento station, Clérigos Tower, and the riverfront all within a short walk.