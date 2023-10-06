Tips + NewsAir Travel News
By Bailey Berg
  •  October 06, 2023

These Are the Longest Flights in the World

On these flights, you could watch the entire “Jurassic Park” franchise and still take a five-hour nap.

Airplane taking off at sunset

During the world’s longest flights, sometimes fliers will experience more than one sunrise.

Photo by Shutterstock

As flight technology advances (such as being able to hold more and burn less fuel) and long-haul carriers make improved efforts to provide a more comfortable journey (be that with jet lag–reducing lighting, serving healthier food, and enhancing business-class and economy seats for a more comfortable journey), the longest flights in the world are gradually getting even longer. The lengthiest now connect cities on opposite sides of the globe and are upwards of 17 hours.

When Australia’s national carrier Qantas debuts its Project Sunrise routes in 2025 (which will include nonstop service between Sydney and both London and New York, at 10,573 and 9,950 miles, respectively), they will be the longest flights in the world; the longer flight (London) will clock in at a staggering 20 hours.

What is the world’s longest flight?

Currently, the world’s longest flight is the 9,585-mile route between New York City and Singapore, operated by Singapore Airlines with a flying time of 18.5 hours. The flight takes place on an Airbus A350-900ULR, which is configured with 67 pod-style business-class seats and 94 premium economy seats—there are no regular economy seats.

Aerial view of Singapore

As of fall 2023, the world’s longest flight is between New York City and this city-state in Asia.

Courtesy of Hu Chen/Unsplash

The longest flights in the world

Whether you love the idea of knocking out most or all of your travel time (and likely a few seasons of your favorite show) in one go or would rather avoid an ultra-long-haul journey and break it up with a layover (stopover programs are a great way to sneak in added sightseeing between two legs of a trip), here are the 10 current longest flights in the world by miles.

Flight pathAirlineDistanceEstimated flight timeAircraft

New York (JFK) to Manila, Philippines (MNL)

Philippine Airlines8,507 air miles 17 hoursAirbus A350-900 and Boeing 777-300ER

Dallas (DFW) to Sydney (SYD)

Qantas8,576 air miles16 hours, 45 minutesBoeing 787-9

San Francisco (SFO) to Bangalore, India (BLR)

Air India8,701 air miles17 hours, 40 minutesBoeing 777-200LR
Los Angeles (LAX) to Singapore (SIN)Singapore Airlines8,770 air miles 17 hours, 50 minutesAirbus A350-900ULR

Dubai (DBX) to Auckland (AKL)

Emirates 8,824 air miles17 hours, 10 minusBoeing 777-200LR

New York (JFK) to Auckland (AKL)

Air New Zealand and Qantas 8,829 air miles17 hours, 35 minutesBoeing 787-9

Dallas (DFW) to Melbourne (MEL)

Qantas8,992 air miles 17 hours, 35 minutesBoeing 787-9

Perth (PER) to London (LHR)

Qantas9,009 air miles17 hours, 20 minutes Boeing 787-9

Singapore (SIN) to Newark (EWR)

Singapore Airlines9,525 air miles18 hours, 45 minutesAirbus A350-900ULR

New York (JFK) to Singapore (SIN)

Singapore Airlines9,585 air miles18 hours, 50 minutesAirbus A350-900ULR
Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is the associate travel news editor at AFAR, where she covers breaking news, trends, tips, sustainability, the outdoors, and more. When not interviewing sources or writing articles, she can be found exploring art galleries, visiting craft breweries, hiking with her dogs, and planning her next adventure (at present, she’s been to 75+ countries and hopes to spend time in every one someday).
