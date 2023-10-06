These Are the Longest Flights in the World

As flight technology advances (such as being able to hold more and burn less fuel) and long-haul carriers make improved efforts to provide a more comfortable journey (be that with jet lag–reducing lighting, serving healthier food, and enhancing business-class and economy seats for a more comfortable journey), the longest flights in the world are gradually getting even longer. The lengthiest now connect cities on opposite sides of the globe and are upwards of 17 hours.

When Australia’s national carrier Qantas debuts its Project Sunrise routes in 2025 (which will include nonstop service between Sydney and both London and New York, at 10,573 and 9,950 miles, respectively), they will be the longest flights in the world; the longer flight (London) will clock in at a staggering 20 hours.

What is the world’s longest flight?

Currently, the world’s longest flight is the 9,585-mile route between New York City and Singapore, operated by Singapore Airlines with a flying time of 18.5 hours. The flight takes place on an Airbus A350-900ULR, which is configured with 67 pod-style business-class seats and 94 premium economy seats—there are no regular economy seats.

As of fall 2023, the world’s longest flight is between New York City and this city-state in Asia. Courtesy of Hu Chen/Unsplash

The longest flights in the world

Whether you love the idea of knocking out most or all of your travel time (and likely a few seasons of your favorite show) in one go or would rather avoid an ultra-long-haul journey and break it up with a layover (stopover programs are a great way to sneak in added sightseeing between two legs of a trip), here are the 10 current longest flights in the world by miles.