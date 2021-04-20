Spring Festivals in Oaxaca

Although weather changes associated with spring are less noticeable in Oaxaca than in other parts of the world, the coming of spring is still a greatly celebrated event. If you're in Oaxaca around the time of the spring equinox, you may come across groups of children dressed in bright colors and animal costumes. They may be parading down the city streets or performing a rehearsed choreography as a part of their yearly spring festival. I came across the group of children in this photo in the Oaxaca Zocalo on a warm 20th of March.