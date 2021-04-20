Elotes y Esquites

Mexican-Style Corn on the Cob
On a walk through Oaxaca
's Centro Historico any evening, you'll come across carts selling steaming corn. Order an elote and you'll get the corn on the cob on a wooden stick. If you request it "con todo," the vendor will squeeze some lime juice on it, slather it with mayonnaise, and add crumbled cheese and chile
powder. If you prefer your corn in a cup, ask for an "esquite" and you'll be served a cup of corn with the broth it was cooked in, and the garnishings will be added on top for you to mix in. Any way you like it, this makes a great snack to eat while you're enjoying the street scene.