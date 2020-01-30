Where are you going?
Azul de Oaxaca Hotel + Galeria

Calle de Mariano Abasolo 313, RUTA INDEPENDENCIA, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
Website
| +52 951 501 0016
Azul de Oaxaca Hotel + Galeria

Azul de Oaxaca Hotel + Galeria is among the numerous lodging options in the city's colonial Centro neighborhood, but the aesthetic of this hotel tends more toward the contemporary, even though it is housed within one of the city's typical 18th-century buildings. Respect for the centuries-old style is evident in the preservation of the building and courtyard. Rooms, though, are decorated with contemporary art and furnishings. Guests can enjoy a number of common areas, including a library, chapel, gallery and gift shop, patio lined with tall cacti, and rooftop terrace bar. On Sundays, guests are invited to enjoy local specialties, including quesadillas, at the on-site restaurant, which serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week.
By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
