Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Realistmo

101 Mariano Matamoros
+52 951 205 4516
Isthmus Style On the Go Oaxaca Mexico

Isthmus Style On the Go

The women from the region of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec in Oaxaca are known as "Tehuanas," and their traditional dresses are made of black velvet embroidered with large, bold bright colored flowers. This outfit is stunning on a Tehuana, but may be difficult for anyone else to pull off. However you can incorporate some of the Tehuantepec style and panache with a handbag decorated in the Isthmus style. The RealIstmo shop in Oaxaca city is located across the street from the Quinta Real hotel and has a variety of handbags and purses, as well as shirts, blouses, jewelry and accessories.
By Suzanne Barbezat , AFAR Local Expert
Original resort at pedregal.jpg?1484241854?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points