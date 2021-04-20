Hotel Casa del Sótano
Calle de Tinoco y Palacios 414, RUTA INDEPENDENCIA, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
| +52 951 516 2494
Photo by Suzanne Barbezat
Charming Colonial-Style HotelThis 23-room hotel has colonial charm even though the building is relatively new. The word "sotano" means basement in Spanish and the Hotel Casa del Sotano is thus named because the building's first story is below street level. The lower level has a central patio with water features and lots of plants, so it's both cheery and tranquil. The colonial furnishings, wrought iron, Mexican tile and artistic touches throughout the property add to its appeal.
In the morning you can enjoy a cup of coffee on the terrace while you enjoy the view of the towers of Santo Domingo over the rooftops of Oaxaca city.