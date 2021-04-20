Where are you going?
Café Café

Calle de Manuel Bravo 219, Oaxaca Centro, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
Website
| +52 951 516 0071
Cafe-Gallery with a Conscience Oaxaca Mexico

Sun - Sat 8am - 11pm

Cafe-Gallery with a Conscience

Café Café got its beginnings as a coffee roaster and then went on to become a coffee shop offering different blends of organic coffee from a few regions of Oaxaca. They hope to encourage the consumption of locally produced quality coffee, and they also function as a gallery, providing a space for local artists to display their work.

The company has a project to support the education of young indigenous women. Order a suspended coffee: the coffee shop will match the amount you pay, and the funds will go to the Fondo Guadalupe Musalem which provides scholarships for young Oaxacan women to pursue their education.
By Suzanne Barbezat , AFAR Local Expert
