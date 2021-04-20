Café Café
Calle de Manuel Bravo 219, Oaxaca Centro, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
| +52 951 516 0071
Photo by Suzanne Barbezat
Sun - Sat 8am - 11pm
Cafe-Gallery with a ConscienceCafé Café got its beginnings as a coffee roaster and then went on to become a coffee shop offering different blends of organic coffee from a few regions of Oaxaca. They hope to encourage the consumption of locally produced quality coffee, and they also function as a gallery, providing a space for local artists to display their work.
The company has a project to support the education of young indigenous women. Order a suspended coffee: the coffee shop will match the amount you pay, and the funds will go to the Fondo Guadalupe Musalem which provides scholarships for young Oaxacan women to pursue their education.