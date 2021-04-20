Where are you going?
ARIPO

RUTA INDEPENDENCIA, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Mexico
Website
| +52 951 514 1354
State-Run Handicraft Shop Oaxaca Mexico

More info

Mon - Fri 9am - 7pm
Sat 11am - 3pm

State-Run Handicraft Shop

The Instituto de Artesanias Oaxaqueños, also known as "ARIPO" has a wide selection of crafts from all over the state of Oaxaca. It's housed in a colonial building on Garcia Vigil near the old aqueduct, and has this pretty central courtyard. Rooms surrounding the courtyard each display a different type of craft. You'll find textiles, wood, ceramic, metal, palm, jewelry, and more. Quality is good; the institute holds yearly contests and some of the prize-winning pieces are on sale here.

Open Monday to Friday only, from 9 am to 7 pm.
By Suzanne Barbezat , AFAR Local Expert
Original resort at pedregal.jpg?1484241854?ixlib=rails 0.3

