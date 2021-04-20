Where are you going?
In Situ Mezcalería

José María Morelos (Av. Morelos) 511, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, OAX, Mexico
| +52 951 514 1811
Mon - Sat 1pm - 11pm

Best Selection of Mezcal

Mezcal lovers will delight in this mezcaleria that has over 100 different kinds to sample. Owner Ulisses Torrentera has written a few books and several articles about mezcal and he is on hand to discuss the complexities of his favorite drink.

In Situ Mezcaleria is open Monday through Saturday from 3 to 11 pm.
By Suzanne Barbezat , AFAR Local Expert
