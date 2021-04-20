In Situ Mezcalería
José María Morelos (Av. Morelos) 511, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, OAX, Mexico
| +52 951 514 1811
Photo by Suzanne Barbezat
Mon - Sat 1pm - 11pm
Best Selection of MezcalMezcal lovers will delight in this mezcaleria that has over 100 different kinds to sample. Owner Ulisses Torrentera has written a few books and several articles about mezcal and he is on hand to discuss the complexities of his favorite drink.
