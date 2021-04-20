Calle Macedonio Alcalá

Springtime Tradition

A special tradition that is unique to Oaxaca is celebrated on the fourth Friday of Lent (the date varies from year to year). You'll see re-enactments of the scene from the biblical passage in which Jesus encounters a Samaritan woman at the well. Local businesses and churches set up stands to give out refreshing drinks to passers-by for free.



If you're in Oaxaca on this date, head to Macedonio Alcalá street around 11 am where you'll find a long row of stalls set up to hand out refreshments. You can enjoy some local drinks such as "agua de jamaica" and "agua de horchata."