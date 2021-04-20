Where are you going?
Café La Antigua Gourmet

Reforma 401, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
Website
| +52 951 516 5761
Organic Coffee in a Tranquil Setting Oaxaca Mexico

More info

Mon - Sat 8:15am - 10pm

Organic Coffee in a Tranquil Setting

Cafe La Antigua has a pleasant courtyard and a choice of two indoor sitting areas. They serve organic coffee that is grown in the shade in the Pluma Hidalgo region of Oaxaca, and they roast and grind the coffee on the premises using solar energy. Besides great choices for coffee, the menu also includes sandwiches, salads and tapas, wine, mezcal and beer, including a local craft beer. They also host occasional live music performances.

I wandered into Café La Antigua on a hot afternoon. A cold beer and mushroom tapas sounded appealing, and a large side of salad rounded out the dish perfectly. I asked the waitress for the Wi-Fi code, and I spent an enjoyable hour and a half catching up on social media as I enjoyed the soothing sounds of light jazz piped over the speakers.
By Suzanne Barbezat , AFAR Local Expert
