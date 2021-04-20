Zippel Bay State Park
Lake of the Woods is a must-visit county for any traveler to Northwest Minnesota
, especially for Zippel Bay State Park. With 3,000 acres of nature to explore, Zippel Bay boasts everything from pet-friendly campsites and a sandy beach to excellent fishing, hiking, and bird-watching. The park is also popular in the colder months, when it transforms into a winter wonderland with ice fishing, seven miles of cross-country skiing trails, and four miles of snowmobiling roads. If you’re visiting in the summer and planning on doing some fishing, know that there’s a convenient fish-cleaning station where you can easily transform your day’s catch into your evening’s dinner.