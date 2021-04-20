Where are you going?
Zippel Bay State Park

3684 54th Ave NW, Williams, MN 56686, USA
Website
| +1 218-783-6252
Zippel Bay State Park Minnesota United States

Zippel Bay State Park

Lake of the Woods is a must-visit county for any traveler to Northwest Minnesota, especially for Zippel Bay State Park. With 3,000 acres of nature to explore, Zippel Bay boasts everything from pet-friendly campsites and a sandy beach to excellent fishing, hiking, and bird-watching. The park is also popular in the colder months, when it transforms into a winter wonderland with ice fishing, seven miles of cross-country skiing trails, and four miles of snowmobiling roads. If you’re visiting in the summer and planning on doing some fishing, know that there’s a convenient fish-cleaning station where you can easily transform your day’s catch into your evening’s dinner.
By Cinnamon Janzer , AFAR Local Expert

