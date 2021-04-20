Where are you going?
If you’re in Northwest Minnesota and the weather is warm, you’re practically obligated to tube the Otter Tail River. For help with equipment and logistics, turn to Charlie’s Tubing. The friendly outfitter is open from late May through early September and helps coordinate two-hour rides down the river for groups of up to 45 people. Simply head seven miles east of Detroit Lakes on Highway 34 and you’ll see a big pink building with a vintage truck parked out front. From there, look forward to a leisurely float down the Otter Tail with a reliable team that knows how to show visitors a good time.
By Cinnamon Janzer , AFAR Local Expert

