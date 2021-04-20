Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Franconia Sculpture Park

29836 St Croix Trail N, Shafer, MN 55074, USA
Website
| +1 651-257-6668
Franconia Sculpture Park Minnesota United States

More info

Sun - Sat 6am - 8pm

Franconia Sculpture Park

Located on 43 acres in the idyllic St. Croix River Valley, Franconia Sculpture Park is a popular day trip from the Twin Cities. Open from dawn to dusk 365 days a year, it’s completely free to explore—which may be why it sees more than 60,000 visitors a year. Unlike at most art museums, guests here are encouraged to touch and climb the more than 120 sculptures on-site, making for a fun, interactive way to spend the day with family. If it’s too cold to play outdoors, consider dropping by for community arts programming like kids’ sculpture classes, live music, and artists’ talks. The park also runs an active artist residency, which helps to continually supply the grounds with new, large-scale sculptures.
By Cinnamon Janzer , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points