2045 220th Avenue, Hallock, MN 56728, USA
Just 25 miles from the Canadian border in the tiny town of Hallock, Far North Spirits is the northernmost distillery in the contiguous United States. While you might think the distillery’s remote location holds it back, it’s actually what inspires owners Michael Swanson and Cheri Reese, who rely on northern Minnesota’s agricultural abundance to craft their premium, heritage spirits. In fact, the husband-and-wife team are among only a handful of estate distillers nationwide who also grow their own grains. Using sustainable methods, they produce a handful of beautifully bottled gins, rums, vodkas, and whiskeys, all of which possess a uniquely Minnesota character. Try them at Far North’s stylish Cocktail Room, where you can order the spirits neat or mixed into well-crafted drinks. If you’re interested in learning more about the distillery, visit on a weekend for events like free tastings, cocktail classes, and more.
By Cinnamon Janzer , AFAR Local Expert

