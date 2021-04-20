Insula Restaurant
A local favorite since 2015, Insula serves what it calls “fusion American dining.” Dishes, drawing on local ingredients, range from a French onion grilled cheese and classic cobb salad to flatbread pizza and beef bourguignon pot pie. There’s also breakfast from Monday through Saturday until 11 a.m. and on Sundays until noon, with such indulgent options as ricotta pancakes with blueberries and duck sausage, and a frittata with farmers’ market produce. Visiting with little ones? There’s a kids’ menu. Would rather eat at home? Everything is available for takeout. If you’re dining in-house, however, be sure to try one of the creative cocktails, crafted with local spirits like Du Nord gin and Duluth-made aquavit.