Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Grandma’s Saloon & Grill

522 S Lake Ave, Duluth, MN 55802, USA
Website
| +1 218-727-4192
Grandma’s Saloon & Grill Minnesota United States

More info

Sun 11am - 9:30pm
Mon 11:30am - 9:30pm
Tue - Thur 11:30am - 10pm
Fri 11:30am - 11:30pm
Sat 11am - 11:30pm

Grandma’s Saloon & Grill

Legend has it that Italian immigrant Rosa Brochi made her way to Minnesota in 1869 and opened a boardinghouse for lonely sailors in Duluth. She developed a legendary reputation as a hostess but, in 1944, returned to Europe to assist in the war effort. Two generations later, her grandson decided to honor her legacy by opening Grandma’s Saloon & Grill on the site of the old boardinghouse in Canal Park. While it’s hard to say what’s true and what’s folklore, there’s no denying that the story adds to the atmosphere of this Minnesota institution. Guests here can dig into everything from steak-and-cheese sandwiches and bacon-topped burgers to golden onion rings, baked mac ’n’ cheese, grilled steak kabobs, and pan-fried local walleye. Paired with an old-fashioned malt and enjoyed amid the vintage advertisements that decorate the dining room, a meal here is about as Minnesota as it gets.
By Cinnamon Janzer , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points