Grandma’s Saloon & Grill
Legend has it that Italian immigrant Rosa Brochi made her way to Minnesota in 1869 and opened a boardinghouse for lonely sailors in Duluth. She developed a legendary reputation as a hostess but, in 1944, returned to Europe to assist in the war effort. Two generations later, her grandson decided to honor her legacy by opening Grandma’s Saloon & Grill on the site of the old boardinghouse in Canal Park. While it’s hard to say what’s true and what’s folklore, there’s no denying that the story adds to the atmosphere of this Minnesota institution. Guests here can dig into everything from steak-and-cheese sandwiches and bacon-topped burgers to golden onion rings, baked mac ’n’ cheese, grilled steak kabobs, and pan-fried local walleye. Paired with an old-fashioned malt and enjoyed amid the vintage advertisements that decorate the dining room, a meal here is about as Minnesota as it gets.