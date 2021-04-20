Grandma’s Saloon & Grill 522 S Lake Ave, Duluth, MN 55802, USA

Photo courtesy of Grandma’s Saloon & Grill/Canal Park More info Sun 11am - 9:30pm Mon 11:30am - 9:30pm Tue - Thur 11:30am - 10pm Fri 11:30am - 11:30pm Sat 11am - 11:30pm