Hendricks Golf Club
While there are several golf courses along Highway 75, Hendricks is the best for families. A round here is more of a relaxed affair, though you can certainly play a competitive 18 holes if you so desire. Whether you’re a social golfer or a seasoned player, hit the links, then repair to the casual clubhouse for drinks and better-than-average bar food. Staffed by a group of friendly professionals, the course opens in April—pretty much as soon as the Minnesota weather allows for golf—and stays open through October each year.