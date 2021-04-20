Superior Hiking Trail
The SHT, as it’s known to locals, is perhaps the most famous hiking trail in Minnesota—not to mention one of the most well-known in the United States. The footpath–only trail stretches for more than 310 miles from the Minnesota–Wisconsin border into Canada, offering incredible scenery and glimpses of moose and other rare wildlife. The first segment meanders 58 miles from the Wisconsin border to Duluth, with trail markers every five to 10 miles for easy day hikes, backpacking, and trail running. From Duluth, it extends along the North Shore for 255 miles, passing through charming cities like Grand Marais and Lutsen. The final, northernmost section connects with the Border Route and Kekekabic trails that take hikers through the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and the town of Ely, Minnesota. Much of the trail is maintained by the volunteer-run Superior Hiking Trail Association, so if you see someone from the organization out and about, be sure to thank them for their efforts.