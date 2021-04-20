Judy Garland Museum
Born in 1922 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, Judy Garland went on to star in legendary movies like The Wizard of Oz
and Meet Me in St. Louis
. Today, she lives on through a namesake museum in her hometown, complete with the world’s largest collection of Garland and Oz objects. Visitors can walk through her former home, which has been restored to its original appearance, then visit the museum to see everything from the test dress she wore for The Wizard of Oz
to an original Andy Warhol serigraph of Garland herself. There’s also a lovely memorial garden, a yellow brick road that guests can pay to inscribe, and a children’s museum with interactive exhibitions. Every summer, the museum hosts a Judy Garland festival, with events like a jazz concert, multimedia programs, and talks by Garland historians. Note: The museum is open every day from mid-May through September but only on Fridays and Saturdays for the rest of the year.