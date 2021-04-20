Where are you going?
Judy Garland Museum

2727 S Pokegama Ave, Grand Rapids, MN 55744, USA
Website
| +1 218-327-9276
Judy Garland Museum Minnesota United States

More info

Fri, Sat 10am - 4:30pm

Judy Garland Museum

Born in 1922 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, Judy Garland went on to star in legendary movies like The Wizard of Oz and Meet Me in St. Louis. Today, she lives on through a namesake museum in her hometown, complete with the world’s largest collection of Garland and Oz objects. Visitors can walk through her former home, which has been restored to its original appearance, then visit the museum to see everything from the test dress she wore for The Wizard of Oz to an original Andy Warhol serigraph of Garland herself. There’s also a lovely memorial garden, a yellow brick road that guests can pay to inscribe, and a children’s museum with interactive exhibitions. Every summer, the museum hosts a Judy Garland festival, with events like a jazz concert, multimedia programs, and talks by Garland historians. Note: The museum is open every day from mid-May through September but only on Fridays and Saturdays for the rest of the year.
By Cinnamon Janzer , AFAR Local Expert

