Jasper’s Theater

17339 MN-34, Park Rapids, MN 56470, USA
Website
Jasper’s Theater Minnesota United States

Jasper’s Theater

A log theater tucked into the pines of Park Rapids, Jasper’s is peak Northwest Minnesota. Here, audiences can enjoy two-hour music, magic, comedy, gospel, and tribute variety shows, performed by four generations of family and some of the region’s best entertainers. While Broadway this is not, the family-friendly theater is worth a stop for the small-town Minnesota experience, especially if it’s raining and outdoor activities are a no-go. For a ride down memory lane, buy tickets to the “Music Legends” show, dedicated to the songs of Elvis, Johnny Cash, Buddy Holly, Etta James, and more.
By Cinnamon Janzer , AFAR Local Expert

