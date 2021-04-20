Jasper’s Theater
A log theater tucked into the pines of Park Rapids, Jasper’s is peak Northwest Minnesota. Here, audiences can enjoy two-hour music, magic, comedy, gospel, and tribute variety shows, performed by four generations of family and some of the region’s best entertainers. While Broadway this is not, the family-friendly theater is worth a stop for the small-town Minnesota experience, especially if it’s raining and outdoor activities are a no-go. For a ride down memory lane, buy tickets to the “Music Legends” show, dedicated to the songs of Elvis, Johnny Cash, Buddy Holly, Etta James, and more.