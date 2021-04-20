Keepers Gift Shop & Gallery
A nonprofit organization in Pipestone, Minnesota, the Keepers of the Sacred Tradition of Pipemakers was formed in 1996 by local Native Americans and tribal leaders to protect and teach the public about the nearby pipestone quarries. Today, the group also runs a gift shop and gallery where you can buy pipes, leather bags, beadwork, jewelry, and more that help support Native American artists around the United States. If you’d rather learn than shop, the center hosts everything from pipestone carving workshops to dance and drumming classes, to help better educate people about Native American culture.