China Maritime Museum (中国航海博物馆)
China, Shanghai Shi, Pudong Xinqu, 申港大道197号
+86 21 3828 7777
China Maritime MuseumA little outside of town, the city of Lingang is the handiwork of German architects GMP and the only city of this scale to be founded in the last century.
While the city itself is slightly Stepford-esque, the Maritime Museum has some real heart. A testament to China’s sea-faring vessels, the museum’s structure was designed to emulate a ship’s mast and the arched ceilings lend enough space for the museum to hold a true-to-life ship replica. The beginning of the exhibition halls starts with the humble canoe and as you work your way around the museum back to the gift store, you’ll find China’s maritime history complete with miniature replicas of all the sea faring ships the country has produced. Worth a trip if you have an extra day in Shanghai and hold any affection for water transport.
While you’re out there, swing by the star shaped Crown Plaza Harbor City resort for a meal.
China Maritime Museum:
197 Shengang Avenue, Lingang New City, Pudong New District
Take Line 16 to Lingang Avenue and then taxi from there.
Opening Hours:
9:30—16:00 Closed on Monday, Except on National Holidays
Ticket Prices:
Adult: 50 RMB, Student: 25 RMB, Seniors: 10 RMB