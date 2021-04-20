Zero George
0 George St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
| +1 843-817-7900
Tue - Sun 5pm - 10pm
Zero GeorgeZero George consists of five structures: the main building fronting George Street, built in the early 1800s as two separate structures; two additional examples of the “Charleston single house,” a long and narrow building with an open-air porch along its length; and one carriage house. Formerly a French-style inn, Zero George was purchased, renovated, and reopened under a new name by a local hotels veteran in early 2013. Its architecture is pure Charleston, and the garden courtyard at the heart of the property, with its palmettos and hand-laid brick walkways, is a welcome oasis. Rooms are bright and airy, with elegant period-style furniture decked out in neutral fabrics and patterns.
Food is a way of life in the Carolina Lowcountry, but in the past five years Charleston's culinary scene has exploded with new producers and restaurateurs focusing on local ingredients prepared in dynamic ways. Zero George fits right in with the new food trends. It's a property that uses its classically Charleston setting as a site for intimate cooking classes and Southern-infused craft cocktails.
Zero George Street Boutique Hotel
Zero George Street is a boutique hotel in the Ansonborough neighborhood of downtown Charleston. It's equidistance between the historical Market and the young, hip bars and restaurants found on Upper King Street. The hotel has their own cafe on property, perfect for a pre-dinner snack or a night-cap.