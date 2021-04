Ski-In, Ski-Out Sushi

Tired of regular ski lodge lunch? Take the Town Lift from Park City Mountain Resort down to Main Street and dine on sushi for a change. The historic storefront belies the chic contemporary interiors and an extensive sashimi, sushi and Asian tapas menu. Try the special maki sushi Jupiter Access, with tempura shrimp, cucumber and lemon zest rolled inside-out and topped with yellowtail and albacore.