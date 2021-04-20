Where are you going?
Yellowtail Japanese Restaurant & Lounge

3600 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Website
| +1 702-730-3900
Mouthwatering Korean/Japanese Fusion Las Vegas Nevada United States

Fri - Sun 5pm - 11pm
Mon - Thur 5pm - 10pm

I've eaten at Yellowtail more times than I can count. It is my absolute favorite food (and it's extremely close to Bellagio's north valet, so I can wear my very highest heels). Before you even look at a menu, order the tuna pizza—trust me. Then dig into the tastiest carpaccio starters, delicious crab hand rolls, and a variety of sushi, including one made with Pop Rocks.

Akira Back recently opened a second restaurant, Kumi, at Mandalay Bay, so now there are two hot spots to pay homage to my favorite chef in Vegas.
By Abby Tegnelia , AFAR Local Expert

