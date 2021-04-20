The Sweet Sound of Honey
Dear, sweet, honey. Raw, unfiltered, unheated, made in Montana
honey to be more precise. The Wustner Brothers keep their bees in the Sapphire Mountains outside of Missoula, where they can happily forage on Montana wildflowers and create delicious honey. The Wustner Brothers currently have several varieties of honey, including napweed, wildflower and clover honey. Creamed honey in a variety of flavors is also available. Wustner Brothers Honey can be found at grocery stores and in restaurant menus all over the state- don't miss their creamed honey with local huckleberries for a double dose of Montana goodness.