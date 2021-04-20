Where are you going?
Wujiang Road Leisure Street

Wujiang Rd, Jingan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
Tucked behind the bustle of Nanjing Rd. (W), Wujiang Lu has always been a food street. While it used to be famous for its steaming pots, sidewalk grills, and stinky-tofu vendors, it has been revamped to a pedestrian walk-through packed with both Western and Chinese fast food joints. Pho, sushi, and burgers round out the menu options, so there’s a chance you’ll be able to satisfy any craving in one short block.

Wherever you choose, be sure to leave room for something sweet from Awfully Chocolate before you leave.
By Christy Campbell , AFAR Local Expert
