Wujiang Road Leisure Street Wujiang Rd, Jingan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085

Wujiang Lu: A pedestrian food street Tucked behind the bustle of Nanjing Rd. (W), Wujiang Lu has always been a food street. While it used to be famous for its steaming pots, sidewalk grills, and stinky-tofu vendors, it has been revamped to a pedestrian walk-through packed with both Western and Chinese fast food joints. Pho, sushi, and burgers round out the menu options, so there’s a chance you’ll be able to satisfy any craving in one short block.



Wherever you choose, be sure to leave room for something sweet from Awfully Chocolate before you leave.

