Windsports Hang Gliding

Learn to Fly at the Beach
Beneath the path of planes taking off from LAX is an oceanfront runway for beginner hang gliders to get some air of their own. Sign up for a full (seven flights for $140) or half lesson (four flights for $85) with Windsports, which has been operating with A-class instructors since 1974. The experienced Greg DeWolf, whose longest flight clocked in at 6.5 hours, is a recommended guide. His passion, thoroughness, and humor are just what a novice needs to feel comfortable and confident piloting this new flying contraption. Relaxing is key, and once you do, the flights are a calming enjoyable ride. Just make sure to look up so you remember the experience!