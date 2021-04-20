Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Windsports Hang Gliding

12659-12799 Vista Del Mar
Website
| +1 818-367-2430
Learn to Fly at the Beach Los Angeles California United States

More info

Wed - Sun 11am - 6pm

Learn to Fly at the Beach

Beneath the path of planes taking off from LAX is an oceanfront runway for beginner hang gliders to get some air of their own. Sign up for a full (seven flights for $140) or half lesson (four flights for $85) with Windsports, which has been operating with A-class instructors since 1974. The experienced Greg DeWolf, whose longest flight clocked in at 6.5 hours, is a recommended guide. His passion, thoroughness, and humor are just what a novice needs to feel comfortable and confident piloting this new flying contraption. Relaxing is key, and once you do, the flights are a calming enjoyable ride. Just make sure to look up so you remember the experience!
By Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points